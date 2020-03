BRIEF-Enel has set up measures to ensure continuity, security of services

March 19 (Reuters) - Enel says:

* ON CORONAVIRUS, IT HAS CARRIED OUT A SERIES OF SIMULATIONS, TESTS AND VERIFICATIONS ON ITS INFRASTRUCTURE, AND HAS ENCOUNTERED NO ISSUES FOR ITS NORMAL OPERATIONS - SLIDE

* INCREMENTAL MEASURES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR GENERATION AND NETWORK FACILITIES THAT ARE NECESSARY FOR THE CONTINUITY OF THE SERVICE AND THE SECURITY OF NATIONAL ELECTRICITY SYSTEMS

* NO MATERIAL DISRUPTION FROM CORONAVIRUS OF RENEWABLES SUPPLY CHAIN, SO FAR DEPLOYMENT IN LINE WITH TARGET (Reporting by Rome newsroom)