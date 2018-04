BRIEF-Enel Improves Terms Of Offer To Promote And Back Capital Increase In Eletropaulo

April 19 (Reuters) - Enel SpA:

* IMPROVES TERMS OF OFFER TO PROMOTE AND BACK CAPITAL INCREASE IN ELETROPAULO

* SUBSIDIARY ENEL BRASIL HAS AMENDED TERMS OF ITS VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ELETROPAULO METROPOLITANA ELETRICIDADE

* ENEL BRASIL AMENDED TERMS SUBJECT TO SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF OFFER, TO PROMOTE AND BACK A CAPITAL INCREASE OF AT LEAST 1.5 BILLION BRAZILIAN REAIS

* AMOUNT IS IN ADDITION TO OVERALL INVESTMENT UNDER OFFER, EXPECTED TO TOTAL UP TO 4.7 BILLION BRAZILIAN REAIS

* ENEL IS OFFERING CERTAINTY OF FUNDING FOR CO, AND TERMS FOR SHAREHOLDERS WHO WISH TO PARTICIPATE IN TENDER OFFER