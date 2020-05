May 6 (Reuters) - Enel SpA says in Q1 results slide presentation:

* HAS STRONG BALANCE SHEET TO WITHSTAND VOLATILE SCENARIOS, 25.9 BILLION EUROS LIQUIDITY AVAILABLE AS OF APRIL 30

* HAS AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY TO COVER 2.1 TIMES LONG TERM DEBT MATURING BY 2022

* IN ITS RETAIL BUSINESS B2B VOLUMES FELL 3% IN Q1 WHILE B2C ROSE 1% DUE TO COVID-19