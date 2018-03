March 19 (Reuters) - ENEL:

* SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

* AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029

* ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)