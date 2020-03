March 19 (Reuters) - Enel says:

* CONFIRMS SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 14, AGENDA INCLUDES BOARD RENEWAL

* CEO SAYS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH PATH OF EARNINGS, DIVIDENDS IS SET TO CONTINUE

* CEO, ON CORONAVIRUS, SAYS TOTALLY SUPPORTS MEASURES FORBIDDING CUTTING OFF POWER SUPPLIES TO CLIENTS NOT PAYING BILLS, IT’S NOT HAVING ANY IMPACT ON GROUP

* CEO SAYS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GROUP’S LATAM BUSINESSES DEPENDS ON TIMELY RESPONSE OF GOVERNMENTS IN AREA (Reporting by Rome newsroom)