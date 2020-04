BRIEF-Enensys Technologies FY Operating Loss Widens To EUR 17.2 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* FY CURRENT OPERATING LOSS EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 13.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 19.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.7 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 17.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP’S GROSS CASH POSITION WAS EUR 3.6 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, OF WHICH 1.9 MEUR AVAILABLE

* BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND NEW ORDER BOOKINGS HAVE SLOWED SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE THE END OF MARCH, REDUCING THE GROUP’S VISIBILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)