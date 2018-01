Jan 5 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc:

* ENERCARE INC - EVELYN SUTHERLAND, ENERCARE‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED

* ENERCARE INC - BRIAN SCHMITT WILL ASSUME ROLE OF ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ENERCARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER