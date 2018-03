BRIEF-Enercare Reaches Collective Bargaining Agreement With Unifor Local 975

March 27 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc:

* ENERCARE REACHES COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH UNIFOR LOCAL 975

* ENERCARE INC - UNIONIZED EMPLOYEES HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF NEW THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2017

* ENERCARE - AS PART OF AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIONIZED WORKFORCE WILL RECOGNIZE A GENERAL WAGE INCREASE IN YEAR 1 OF 2.0%​

* ENERCARE - ‍AS PART OF AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIONIZED WORKFORCE WILL RECOGNIZE GENERAL WAGE INCREASE IN YEAR 2 OF 2.05%​

* ENERCARE - CO'S UNIONIZED WORKFORCE TO RECOGNIZE GENERAL WAGE RAISE IN YEAR 3 OF 2% MINIMUM TO MAXIMUM OF 2.5% OF ONTARIO (ALL-ITEMS) CPI