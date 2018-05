May 4 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc:

* ENERCARE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* ENERCARE INC - TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 WAS $279.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $30.4 MILLION

* ENERCARE INC - QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* ENERCARE INC - ENERCARE IS TARGETING A RANGE OF BETWEEN $185 MILLION AND $207 MILLION IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018