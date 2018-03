March 6 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc:

* ENERCARE REPORTS STRONG GROWTH FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND ANNOUNCES A 4% DIVIDEND INCREASE

* Q4 REVENUE C$312 MILLION, UP 7 PERCENT

* QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16