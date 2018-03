March 28 (Reuters) - Enerchina Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE OF NOT LESS THAN 2.91 BILLION RIGHTS SHARES AND NOT MORE THAN 2.92 BILLION RIGHTS SHARES AT HK$0.45 PER SHARE​

* ‍PROPOSES TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF NOT LESS THAN HK$1,307.64 MILLION AND NOT MORE THAN HK$1,314.40 MILLION​