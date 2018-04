April 4 (Reuters) - Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp :

* UPDATES NEGOTIATED SECURITIES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS​

* FINALIZED SETTLEMENT OF PORTION OF AGGREGATE DEBT OBLIGATIONS DISCLOSED IN NOV NEWS RELEASE

* SETTLEMENT INCLUDES ISSUANCE OF COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS TO CERTAIN CREDITORS IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $3,172,392.25​