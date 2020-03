BRIEF-Enerflex Provides Capital Expenditure, Dividend, And Operational Update

March 17 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd:

* ENERFLEX PROVIDES CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, DIVIDEND, AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RECENT MARKET VOLATILITY HAS SIGNIFICANTLY CHANGED GROWTH PLANS FOR YEAR

* ENERFLEX-CO WILL PROCEED ONLY WITH GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CONNECTED TO EXISTING CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION

* MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $15 MILLION FOR 2020

* ENERFLEX - BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTENDS TO REDUCE FUTURE QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS BY 83% TO $0.02/SHARE

* ENERFLEX - ELIMINATION OF MATERIALLY ALL TRAVEL NOT RELATED TO CRITICAL FIELD OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC