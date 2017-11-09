BRIEF-Enerflex reports third quarter results and increased quarterly dividend

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd

* Enerflex reports third quarter 2017 financial results and increased quarterly dividend

* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to C$315 million

* Q3 revenue view C$414.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enerflex Ltd - qtrly ‍bookings of $198.6 million, a decrease of 46.6% compared to $371.7 million recorded in Q3 of 2016​

* Enerflex Ltd says qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.28‍​

* Enerflex ltd - ‍​all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: