BRIEF-Enerflex reports third quarter results and increased quarterly dividend
November 9, 2017 / 11:05 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Enerflex reports third quarter results and increased quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd

* Enerflex reports third quarter 2017 financial results and increased quarterly dividend

* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to C$315 million

* Q3 revenue view C$414.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enerflex Ltd - qtrly ‍bookings of $198.6 million, a decrease of 46.6% compared to $371.7 million recorded in Q3 of 2016​

* Enerflex Ltd says qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.28‍​

* Enerflex ltd - ‍​all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

