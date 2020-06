BRIEF-Energean Cuts 2020 Capex Outlook

June 29 (Reuters) - Energean PLC:

* ENERGEAN PLC - REVISED COMBINED GROUP GUIDANCE

* ENERGEAN PLC - ENTERED INTO FURTHER AMENDED TERMS FOR ITS ACQUISITION OF EDISON E&P

* ENERGEAN PLC - NORWEGIAN SUBSIDIARY WILL BE FORMALLY EXCLUDED FROM TRANSACTION PERIMETER

* ENERGEAN PLC - COMBINED WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXCLUSION OF ALGERIAN ASSET, $466 MILLION OF TOTAL REDUCTIONS TO ORIGINAL CONSIDERATION AGREED

* ENERGEAN PLC - 2020 PRO FORMA CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE HAS BEEN FURTHER REDUCED TO $760 - 780 MILLION FROM $840 MILLION