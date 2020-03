BRIEF-Energean Oil & Gas Reports FY Operating Loss Of $93.9 Mln Vs Profit Of $23.8 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Energean Oil & Gas PLC:

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS - 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC - ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST GAS FROM KARISH IN 1H 2021

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC - FPSO HULL SAILAWAY EXPECTED IN COMING WEEKS

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS - COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND OPEC+ PRICE WAR HAVE PUT US INTO UNCERTAIN TIMES, BUT WE ARE WELL-PLACED TO WEATHER CHALLENGES

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC - WE EXPECT EDISON E&P TRANSACTION TO CLOSE DURING 2020

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS - 2019 FULL YEAR REVENUE WAS $76 MILLION

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC - RECOGNISED A $71 MILLION IMPAIRMENT CHARGE ON PRINOS AREA IN FY

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC - FY SALES REVENUE $75.7 MILLION VERSUS $90.3 MILLION

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDAX $35.6 MILLION VERSUS $52.4 MILLION

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC - STRATEGIC REVIEW OF PRINOS AREA ASSETS PROGRESSED; RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2020

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS - 2020 PRO FORMA GROUP PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 42.5 - 50.0 KBOE/D

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS SEES 2020 PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED GROUP CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $840 MILLION

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC - $580 MILLION WILL BE SPENT IN ISRAEL AND $140 MILLION IS FULLY DISCRETIONARY IN 2020

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS - ENERGEAN POWER FPSO HULL FOR KARISH GAS PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO SAILAWAY FROM CHINA TO SINGAPORE IN COMING WEEKS

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS - FY OPERATING LOSS OF $93.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $23.8 MILLION

* ENERGEAN OIL & GAS - CLOSING OF EDISON E&P ACQUISITION, SUBSEQUENT SALE OF UK AND NORWEGIAN SUBSIDIARIES TO NEPTUNE ENERGY EXPECTED DURING 2020