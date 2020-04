April 15 (Reuters) - Energean Oil & Gas PLC:

* UPDATE ON ENERGEAN POWER FPSO

* ENERGEAN POWER FPSO HULL ARRIVED AT SEMBCORP MARINE ADMIRALTY YARD IN SINGAPORE ON 15 APRIL 2020

* ON ARRIVAL, ENERGEAN WAS INFORMED OF A TWO-WEEK TEMPORARY HALT TO OPERATIONS AT YARD, COMMENCING 17 APRIL 2020

* TEMPORARY HALT TO OPERATIONS AT YARD, COMMENCING 17 APRIL 2020, INTENDED TO REDUCE RISK OF COVID-19 TRANSMISSION

* SEMBCORP MARINE WILL SECURE HULL MOORING DURING HALT PERIOD