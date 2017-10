Sept 13 (Reuters) - Energen Corp

* Energen Corp - ‍lead independent director, ceo and chairman of co met with representatives of Corvex Management LP - SEC filing​

* Energen Corp - Corvex believes it is entitled to call special meeting of Energen shareholders for the purposes of expanding the company’s board of directors‍​

* Energen Corp - ‍filed for a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief from circuit court of Jefferson county, Alabama​ Source text: [bit.ly/2wXAOAl] Further company coverage: