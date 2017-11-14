BRIEF-Energen enters amendment to credit agreement

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Energen Corp:
* Says effective Nov 9, co entered seventh amendment to credit agreement and first amendment to pledge and security agreements
* Says amendment changes credit agreement to increase amount of borrowing base from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
* Says amendment changes credit agreement to increase borrowing base to $1.7 billion as result of Oct 1 scheduled redetermination - SEC filing
* Says aggregate commitment under credit agreement did not change and remains at $1.05 billion