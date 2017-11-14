FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energen enters amendment to credit agreement
November 14, 2017 / 5:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Energen enters amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Energen Corp:

* Says effective Nov 9, co entered seventh amendment to credit agreement and first amendment to pledge and security agreements‍​

* Says amendment changes credit agreement to increase amount of borrowing base from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion​ - SEC filing

* Says ‍amendment changes credit agreement to increase borrowing base to $1.7 billion as result of Oct 1 scheduled redetermination​ - SEC filing

* Says ‍aggregate commitment under credit agreement did not change and remains at $1.05 billion​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zL3WfL) Further company coverage:

