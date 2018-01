Jan 31 (Reuters) - Energen Corp:

* ENERGEN ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO CORVEX

* ‍ESTIMATE THAT YOY PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2017 WILL BE MORE THAN 34 PCT​

* ENERGEN SAYS ISSUED STATEMENT AFTER CORVEX MANAGEMENT SUBMITS 4 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT CO'S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING