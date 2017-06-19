BRIEF-Energen raises 2017 production guidance on strength of Gen 3 Frac performance

June 19 (Reuters) - Energen Corp-

* Energen raises 2017 production guidance on strength of gen 3 frac performance

* Energen Corp- 2017 production now estimated to increase approximately 29% from prior year

* Energen Corp says energen's 2017 drilling and development capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $850-$900 million.

* Energen Corp- company is raising its total 2017 production estimate to 70.2 mboepd, or 5.9 percent higher than prior guidance

* Energen Corp says Energen's 4q17 exit rate is now estimated to be 53 percent higher than 4q16 exit rate