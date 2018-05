May 1 (Reuters) - Energen Corp:

* ENERGEN SAYS EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, CO ENTERED INTO AN EIGHTH AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* ENERGEN CORP - AMENDMENT EXTENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT'S MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 30, 2023, INCREASES AMOUNT OF BORROWING BASE TO $2.15 BILLION