Dec 3 (Reuters) - ENERGIEDIENST HOLDING AG:

* FY EBIT WILL NOT BE IN THE EXPECTED RANGE BETWEEN 35 AND 45 MILLION EUROS

* FY FREE CASH FLOW IS NOT BURDENED BY VALUATION EFFECTS

* SEES EBIT ADJUSTED FOR NON-OPERATING VALUATION EFFECTS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR'S ADJUSTED. EBIT OF EUR 28 MILLION