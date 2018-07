July 20 (Reuters) - Energiedienst Holding AG:

* H1 EBIT AT ABOUT 16 MILLION EUROS VERSUS ABOUT 23 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 AFTER TAX PROFIT AT ABOUT 13 MILLION EUROS

* SEES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT OF 40 TO 50 MILLION EUROS