July 16 (Reuters) - Energiedienst Holding AG:

* EBIT AS AT 30 JUNE 2018 IS LIKELY TO BE BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO CAPITAL MARKET EFFECTS

* SEES EBIT AT JUNE 30, 2018 TO BE AROUND 7 MILLION EUROS LOWER AT AROUND 16 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)