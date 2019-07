July 19 (Reuters) - Energiedienst Holding AG:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME ROSE BY EUR 13 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 483 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES AT 13 MILLION EUROS, AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* H1 EBIT DECLINED BY EUR 2 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 14 MILLION

* EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR 35 AND 45 MILLION IS EXPECTED FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR