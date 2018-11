Nov 21 (Reuters) - Energiedienst Holding AG:

* LOWER PRODUCTION AND NEGATIVE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CAPITAL MARKET IN H2 WEIGH ON EBIT

* EBIT OF ENERGIEDIENST HOLDING AG WILL BE MUCH LOWER THAN EXPECTED IN H2

* EBIT IS LIKELY TO BE WELL BELOW THE RESULT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 35 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)