Feb 28 (Reuters) - ENERGIEDIENST HOLDING AG:

* THOMAS KUSTERER IS PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS DOMINIQUE CANDRIAN IS NO LONGER STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT AGM ON APRIL 28

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL ALSO BE REDUCED BY TWO MEMBERS Source text: bit.ly/2vnuw0o Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)