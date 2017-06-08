FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energizer Holdings appoints Timothy Gorman interim CFO, reaffirms FY EPS outlook
June 8, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Energizer Holdings appoints Timothy Gorman interim CFO, reaffirms FY EPS outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc:

* Energizer Holdings, Inc. appoints Timothy Gorman interim chief financial officer

* Reaffirming its previously announced adjusted EPS outlook for fiscal year 2017 of $2.75 to $2.85

* Energizer Holdings Inc says reaffirming its previously announced adjusted EPS outlook for fiscal year 2017 of $2.75 to $2.85

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energizer holdings inc - Gorman will succeed Brian K. Hamm, who is leaving company to pursue other opportunities

* Energizer holdings inc - has retained Russell Reynolds associates to identify a permanent CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

