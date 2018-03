March 29 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc:

* ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINESS

* ENERGIZER HOLDINGS - CO, SPECTRUM BRANDS EXPECT ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS' BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINESS TO CLOSE IN H2 2018