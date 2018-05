BRIEF-Energizer Holdings Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.45

May 2 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc:

* ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE $374.4 MILLION

* 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION

* NET SALES ON A REPORTED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS FOR 2018

* 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $240 MILLION TO $250 MILLION

* ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.39, REVENUE VIEW $1.80 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED $6.6 MILLION, OR 1.8%

* FAVORABLE MOVEMENTS IN FOREIGN CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BENEFIT NET SALES BY 1.0% TO 1.5% BASED ON CURRENT RATES IN 2018

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS WAS $0.13

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42, REVENUE VIEW $374.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: