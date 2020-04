April 30 (Reuters) - Energoaparatura SA:

* FY REVENUE 44.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TILL NOW DOES NOT RECORD SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON SALES OR SUPPLIERS CHAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)