April 8 (Reuters) - Energoaparatura SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY CONDUCTED WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: VARIOUS DELAYS AND RESTRICTIONS MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FUTURE FIN. AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT LEGAL STATUS OF GOVERNMENT'S RELIEF PACKAGE DOES NOT GUARANTEE SIGNIFICANT SUPPORT FOR CO