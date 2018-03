March 27 (Reuters) - Energous Corp:

* ENERGOUS CORPORATION APPOINTS ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* ENERGOUS CORP - ‍COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS​

* ENERGOUS CORP - ‍GRIFFIN REPLACES JOHN GAULDING, WHO WILL REMAIN ON BOARD AND SERVE AS CHAIRMAN EMERITUS​