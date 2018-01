Jan 12 (Reuters) - Energous Corp:

* ENERGOUS CORP - ON JAN 11, CO ENTERED INTO DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, INC- SEC FILING

* ENERGOUS - PURSUANT TO DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT, CO MAY SELL SHARES OF ITS STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.00001PER SHARE , WITH AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF UP TO $40.0 MILLION