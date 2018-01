Jan 11 (Reuters) - Energous Corp:

* ENERGOUS - ON JAN 10, CO‍ ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MICHAEL LEABMAN, CTO OF CO UNDER WHICH HIS EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH CO TERMINATES ON JAN 11, 2018​

* ENERGOUS - ‍LEABMAN ALSO AGREED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO CO‘S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING -SEC FILING

* ENERGOUS CORP - LEABMAN AGREED TO SERVE AS INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR FOR 2-YEAR PERIOD, COMMENCING IMMEDIATELY UPON HIS TERMINATION