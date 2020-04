April 6 (Reuters) - Energy Action Ltd:

* ENERGY ACTION LTD WITHDRAWS ITS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* REMAINING 3 BOARD MEMBERS VOLUNTEERED TO CUT THEIR REMUNERATION BY 20% FOR UP TO SIX MONTHS

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM TO ALSO REDUCE REMUNERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: