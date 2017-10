Sept 29 (Reuters) - India’s Ministry of Power :

* Energy Efficiency Services Limited to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​

* Tata Motors to supply electric vehicles in two phases;first 500 e-cars in november 2017 and rest in second phase.

* Tata Motors quoted lowest price of INR 1 million exclusive of GST in competitive bidding for electric vehicles