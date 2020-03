BRIEF-Energy Focus Inc Posts Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.11

March 19 (Reuters) - Energy Focus Inc:

* ENERGY FOCUS INC - FOURTH QUARTER NET SALES INCREASE 21% SEQUENTIALLY AND 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $3.5 MILLION

* ENERGY FOCUS INC - ACTIVELY MONITORING AND DYNAMICALLY ASSESSING AND RESPONDING TO THE IMPACT FROM THE ONGOING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* ENERGY FOCUS- AT THIS POINT, HAVEN’T SEEN OPPORTUNITIES LOST DUE TO COVID-19, HAVE SEEN SOME CUSTOMER LIGHTING RETROFIT PROJECTS BEING PUT ON HOLD

* ENERGY FOCUS- NEAR-TERM SALES COULD BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED IF CURRENT, DRAMATIC SLOWDOWN OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES CONTINUES OVER AN EXTENDED PERIOD

* ENERGY FOCUS- POTENTIAL GOVERNMENT REGULATION MANDATES COULD TEMPORARILY CAUSE LOGISTICS BOTTLENECKS OR CEASE OUR PRODUCTION OPERATION

* ENERGY FOCUS- PROJECTS Q1 2020 SALES IN THE RANGE OF $3.5 MILLION TO $3.6 MILLION

* ENERGY FOCUS- QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.11