Nov 13 (Reuters) - Energy Fuels Inc

* Energy Fuels enters into agreement to acquire and extinguish royalties on its Nichols Ranch property as well as acquire and hold royalties on nearby operating and permitted ISR uranium projects owned by Cameco

* Energy Fuels Inc - co is acquiring 6% - 8% sliding-scale gross proceeds production royalty on co's Nichols Ranch, HANK and Doughstick properties​