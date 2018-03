March 20 (Reuters) - Energy Fuels Inc:

* ENERGY FUELS ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍CURRENTLY PROJECT THAT WHITE MESA MILL WILL BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE FOR 2018​

* “‍TALKING TO SEVERAL ADDITIONAL PARTIES ABOUT NEW BUSINESS FOR 2018 AND BEYOND”​

* ‍”SEE POSITIVE SUPPLY AND DEMAND FUNDAMENTALS” IN MARKET​

* ‍HAS ABOUT 11.5 MILLION POUNDS OF LICENSED CAPACITY AT THREE PRODUCTION FACILITIES​