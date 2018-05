May 8 (Reuters) - Energy Fuels Inc:

* ENERGY FUELS TO RESUME VANADIUM PRODUCTION AT ITS WHITE MESA MILL IN 2018

* ENERGY FUELS INC - EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL

* ENERGY FUELS INC - "FOR LONGER TERM ALTERNATIVES, WE ARE EVALUATING OTHER VANADIUM PRODUCTION OPPORTUNITIES"