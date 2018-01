Jan 29 (Reuters) - Total:

* Total announces that the Fort Hills oil sands project located in Alberta, Canada, 90 kilometers north of Fort McMurray, has achieved first oil

* Production will ramp up over the next months to reach a plateau of 180,000 barrels per day

* Project is operated by Suncor and owned by Suncor (53.06%), Total (26.05%) and Teck (20.89%).