BRIEF-Energy Hunter Resources Executes Definitive Agreement To Acquire An Additional 8,817 Gross Acres In The San Andres Oil Play

March 27 (Reuters) - Energy Hunter Resources Inc:

* ENERGY HUNTER RESOURCES EXECUTES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 8,817 GROSS ACRES IN THE SAN ANDRES OIL PLAY OF THE PERMIAN BASIN

* ENERGY HUNTER RESOURCES - FUNDING OF ACQUISITION WILL BE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* ENERGY HUNTER RESOURCES INC - ENERGY HUNTER TOOK OVER PHYSICAL OPERATIONS OF THESE PROPERTIES LAST WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)