March 26 (Reuters) - Energy One Ltd:

* MAINTAINS ITS FULL YEAR EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $4.5M

* DO NOT ANTICIPATE IMMEDIATE DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES THAT WOULD NEGATIVELY AFFECT REVENUE OR RESULTS OF BUSINESS

* DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT FROM REDUCED ACCESS TO CUSTOMERS SITES FOR PROJECT INSTALLATION OR IN PROVISION OF SUPPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: