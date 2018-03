March 27 (Reuters) - Energy Recovery Inc:

* ENERGY RECOVERY AWARDED $10.1 MILLION FOR WATER PROJECTS IN SAUDI ARABIA

* ENERGY RECOVERY - ANNOUNCED TOTAL AWARDS OF $10.1 MILLION TO SUPPLY ITS PX PRESSURE EXCHANGER, & PUMP TECHNOLOGIES FOR WATER PROJECTS IN SAUDI ARABIA

* ENERGY RECOVERY INC - ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018