Oct 26 (Reuters) - Energy Recovery Inc

* Energy Recovery Inc - ‍announced total awards of $3.3 million to supply its PX(TM) Pressure Exchanger(TM) technology for desalination projects in Egypt​

* Energy Recovery Inc - ‍orders are expected to ship in 4(th) quarter of 2017​