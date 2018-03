BRIEF-Energy Transfer Announces A New Gulf Coast Ethane Export Facility

March 15 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Lp:

* ENERGY TRANSFER ANNOUNCES A NEW GULF COAST ETHANE EXPORT FACILITY (“ORBIT”)

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - ‍AT TERMINAL, ORBIT WILL CONSTRUCT AN 800,000 BARREL REFRIGERATED ETHANE STORAGE TANK​

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - ‍ORBIT WILL ALSO CONSTRUCT A 20-INCH ETHANE PIPELINE ORIGINATING AT ETP’S MONT BELVIEU FRACTIONATORS​

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - ‍ETP WILL BE OPERATOR OF ORBIT ASSETS​

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - ‍AT TERMINAL, ORBIT WILL ALSO CONSTRUCT 175,000 BARREL PER DAY ETHANE REFRIGERATION FACILITY​

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS - ‍SUBJECT TO CHINESE APPROVAL, ANTICIPATED THAT ORBIT EXPORT TERMINAL TO BE READY FOR COMMERCIAL SERVICE IN Q4 2020​

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - ‍ETP WILL ALSO PROVIDE STORAGE AND MARKETING SERVICES FOR SATELLITE​

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - ‍AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, ETP AND SATELLITE ALSO EXECUTED AGREEMENTS FOR SALE OF ETHANE AT TERMINAL​

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - ‍ETP TO PROVIDE SATELLITE WITH ABOUT 150,000 BARRELS PER DAY OF ETHANE UNDER A LONG-TERM, DEMAND-BASED AGREEMENT​