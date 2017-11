Nov 7 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* Energy transfer equity reports third quarter results

* Energy transfer equity - qtrly revenues $9,474 million versus $7,705 million ‍​

* Energy transfer equity - qtrly income from continuing operations per limited partner unit $0.22‍​