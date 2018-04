BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners Announces Binding Open Season For A Diesel Fuel Pipeline To West Texas

April 12 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Lp :

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS ANNOUNCES BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR A DIESEL FUEL PIPELINE TO WEST TEXAS

* UNIT TO LAUNCH OPEN SEASON TO SOLICIT SHIPPER COMMITMENTS FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE OF DIESEL FUEL FROM HEBERT TO MIDLAND

* PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPECTED TO HAVE INITIAL CAPACITY OF 30,000 BARRELS PER DAY, ANTICIPATED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN Q3 OF 2020

* OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13 AND WILL BE ENDING ON JUNE 12